Here's What Makes NASCAR's Chicago Street Course So Challenging

In just around a month, downtown Chicago will host a historic NASCAR street race, where drivers will zoom through a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that includes sights of many of Chicago's most recognizable landmarks.

While the novelty of the course and the unique opportunity won't be lost on those participating, the short race will be far from a cakewalk.

In an event previewing the race on Wednesday, former NASCAR driver and current commentator Dale Jarrett noted that the most significant challenge for drivers will be with the switches from concrete to asphalt surfaces throughout the course.

"At very high speeds, you make a two-inch mistake, you pay the price," driver A.J. Allmendinger said.

NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. also noted the difficulties the street course presents.

"It's not a purpose-built race track, so it's got a lot of imperfections and character which will be a good challenge, and the drivers will be excited about it," Earnhardt Jr. said.

Drivers will race on major city streets such as Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, taking them along Lake Michigan and around the city's popular Grant Park.

More information on the upcoming street race on July 1-2 can be found here.