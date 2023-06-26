Chicago residents are no strangers to road closures or construction, especially around holidays or major events. This year though, one event will soon close a big chunk of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in both directions: The NACAR Chicago Street Race.

This weekend, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed in both directions between the Field Museum to just south of the Chicago River for the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race, which takes place July 1 and 2 in and around Grant Park.

Before that, lanes will be reduced as a "merging taper" will be in place beginning Wednesday.

"So, the major street closure here is Wednesday, June 28th," NASCAR representative Anthony Pascante said during a press conference with city officials last week. "We have implemented a merging taper, similar that you see on other construction sites or even on the Kennedy, using barrels to taper traffic down based on the southbound Lakeshore Drive closure that will start near North Avenue."

But those aren't the only big closures taking effect.

MAP: Day-by-day road closures for 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Sunday, Roosevelt between DuSable Lake Shore Dive and Columbus Drive closed. Today, more closures on Roosevelt Road and Congress Plaza Drive will get underway.

"Motorists in the areas around Grant Park and the Loop during the week leading up to and during race weekend should be prepared for heavy traffic and possible reroutes," a statement from Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said last week. "There will be some street closures to ensure public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic."

All of the closures will continue through the race days, which are set for July 1 and 2 around Grant Park.

Numerous streets will only allow access for residents and businesses beginning on June 29, including 8th Street, 9th Street, 11th Street and Harrison Street, among others.

MORE: 5 tips to navigating NASCAR's big Chicago street closures

Only residents and business employees will be allowed access to Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Balbo Drive on the northbound side, and between Monroe and Jackson on the southbound side, according to OEMC officials.

Full road closures map

Day-by-Day NASCAR closures

June 25: Jackson Drive closed

Beginning at 12:01 a.m., Jackson Drive will close between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive and Columbus Drive will close between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

June 26: Congress Plaza Drive closed

Congress Plaza Drive will close. Lane closures will also take effect on eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

June 27: Curb closures begin

The curb lane on southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road as crews install track barriers.

June 28: DuSable Lake Sure Drive merging taper begins

Beginning at 8 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road. Lane closures will also begin on northbound Michigan Avenue between Van Buren and Jackson.

Jackson Drive will also close between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Monroe Street will close between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Columbus Drive will close between Jackson Drive and Monroe Street.

June 29: Michigan Avenue closures begin

Beginning at 8 p.m., northbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo and Jackson.

Beginning at 10 p.m., Roosevelt Road will close in both directions between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Lanes on southbound Michigan Avenue will also close between Balbo and Jackson.

June 30: More Michigan Avenue closures

Beginning at 5 p.m., southbound Michigan Avenue will close between Balbo and Jackson.

July 1: Full DuSable Lake Shore Drive closures

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close between McFetridge and Randolph (in other words, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed in both directions between the Field Museum to just south of the Chicago River)

Reopening Schedule

July 2

At the end of the event, officials said the priority will be centered on opening up DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue "as soon as possible."

Northbound Lake Shore Drive is scheduled to reopen between McFetridge and Monroe and southbound Michigan Avenue will reopen between Roosevelt and Monroe sometime before 7 a.m. on July 3, officials said.

July 3

At least one lane of traffic is expected to reopen on southbound Lake Shore Drive by midnight on July 3. Northbound Michigan Avenue and eastbound Roosevelt Road will also see one lane reopen, while all of westbound Roosevelt Road is expected to reopen.

July 4-5

Beginning at midnight and continuing through 4 p.m., officials are expected to continue to remove track wall from the event on southbound Lake Shore Drive, fully reopening the road after 4 p.m., officials said.

Then, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through the morning hours of July 5, the remaining walls on northbound Michigan Avenue will be removed, "allowing for three lanes" to reopen.

July 5-6

Between July 5 and July 6 Congress Circle is expected to fully reopen.

July 6-7

Columbus Drive between Roosevelt and Balbo is expected to remain closed in both directions. Balbo Drive will also remain closed to traffic between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

July 8-9

Jackson Drive will remain closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive in both directions. Closures will also continue on Columbus Drive.

July 10

Columbus Drive reopens in both directions between Roosevelt Road and Jakcson Boulevard, but one lane remains closed between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard in both directions.

Ida B. Wells between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive fully reopens.

Jackson Boulevard and Columbus Drive intersection reopens.

July 11

Northbound Columbus Drive reopens fully between Balbo Drive and Jackson Boulevard.

July 12-13

Balbo Drive reopens between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

July 14-15

All streets, parking and sidewalks are reopened.