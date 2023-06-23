Here's what's ahead for the White Sox NASCAR-themed night on Friday

Ahead of Chicago's first street race in Grant Park on July 1, the White Sox are hosting a NASCAR-themed night on June 23 during their game against the Boston Red Sox.

Fans can purchase the White Sox NASCAR Night Ticket Package or the Patio Party Package here. The VIP package is sold out for the night. All three packages include a limited edition co-branded cooler sling and savings on lower-level seats.

The White Sox have teamed up with Spire Motorsports and Ty Dillon to be the primary sponsor of Dillon’s No. 77 car. If you're going to the race, or watching it in any format, look out for Dillon's decked-out White Sox car.

On Thursday, White Sox players got a chance to test out a simulation of the NASCAR race course in Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Refuel tomorrow at Guaranteed Rate Field for @NASCAR Night.



Check out the White Sox replica car, test out the NASCAR simulator and more! 🏁 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 22, 2023

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.