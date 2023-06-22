chicago news

McDonald's announces Chicago-exclusive ‘Bubba Wallace Meal' ahead of NASCAR race

Bubba Wallace is partnering with sponsor McDonald's to bring his favorite meal to the home of the early July race

Bubba Wallace
USA Today

NASCAR is coming to Chicago this summer and McDonald's locations in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana are celebrating with a meal inspired by driver Bubba Wallace.

Starting June 25, fans can enjoy Bubba Wallace’s favorite order at area restaurants. It includes a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, a medium fry, and a medium Dr. Pepper for just $8. The Bubba Wallace Meal is available exclusively through the McDonald’s Mobile App through the July 2 race.

The two NASCAR races – The Loop 121 and The Grant Park 220 – will take over downtown Chicago on July 1 and 2 with a 2.2-mile circuit. The Xfinity Series race will consist of 55 laps, while the Cup Series race will be 100 laps in length.

More information on the race can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us