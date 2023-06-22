McDonald's announces Chicago-exclusive ‘Bubba Wallace Meal' ahead of NASCAR race

NASCAR is coming to Chicago this summer and McDonald's locations in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana are celebrating with a meal inspired by driver Bubba Wallace.

Starting June 25, fans can enjoy Bubba Wallace’s favorite order at area restaurants. It includes a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, a medium fry, and a medium Dr. Pepper for just $8. The Bubba Wallace Meal is available exclusively through the McDonald’s Mobile App through the July 2 race.

The two NASCAR races – The Loop 121 and The Grant Park 220 – will take over downtown Chicago on July 1 and 2 with a 2.2-mile circuit. The Xfinity Series race will consist of 55 laps, while the Cup Series race will be 100 laps in length.

More information on the race can be found here.