Rain delays 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race as red flag waved during race

The 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race has been delayed due to another rainy race day, bringing flashbacks to 2023, which saw a number of delays and cancellations due to stormy and rainy weather.

Racers navigated some wet conditions at the start, with the rainy weather posing an interesting challenge for drivers and crews as they were forced to decide which tires to use for the race. Rain began in some parts of the course while other portions remained dry, but as the race went on, the wet weather worsened.

One driver described the conditions as "sudsy" while puddles were visible along the course.

With numerous crashes reported, a red flag was waved during Lap 26 as crews worked to remove puddles from the course. But just after 7 p.m., reports indicated the race was nearing a restart and cars were seen once again moving onto the track.

Cars have been brought to pit road due to rain at @NASCARChicago.

The red flag is out on Lap 26.



— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 7, 2024

Efforts to remove standing water from the track are underway at @NASCARChicago.

Stay tuned to NBC for updates.



— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 7, 2024

Last year's Cup Series winner, Shane van Gisbergen, pulled out a win in Saturday's Xfinity Series race, The Loop 110, and was aiming for another victory in the city Sunday before he was forced out of the race in a difficult crash.

According to NASCAR rules, the race will not be allowed to go beyond 8:20 p.m. CT.

UPDATE: Per NASCAR Rule Book Section 8.5.7.6.C, NASCAR has announced that if the #GrantPark165 cannot reach the advertised race distance, its conclusion time today will be 9:20 p.m. ET.

Despite the rainy weather, the conditions were nothing compared to the heavy downpours and storms that delayed and canceled parts of 2023's race. The weather even forced a change from what then known as the Grant Park 220, dropping the race from 100 laps to 78.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected to continue through the afternoon hours for parts of the Chicago area, including the city, where the race is being held. The storms threaten to bring lightning and heavy downpours along with gusty winds.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue this afternoon within the green-shaded corridor in the graphic. Lightning and locally heavy downpours will be the primary weather hazards, though gusty winds will be possible as well. #ilwx #inwx

