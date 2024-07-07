NASCAR Chicago

Bears' Matt Forte, ‘Chicago Fire' star Jessy Schram among big names showing up for Chicago's NASCAR Street Race

By NBC Chicago

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was star power both on and off the track at the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race as both famed drivers and celebrities brought excitement to the second annual race.

Here are a few of the big names who attended the race on Sunday.

Matt Forte

Former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte was the grand marshal for the race:

Former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte serves as the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Grand Marshal

"One Chicago" Stars

"Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire" stars Patrick Flueger and Jessy Schram:

DJ Moore

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore:

Alex Vlasic

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and hometown kid Alex Vlasic:

Patrick Williams

Chicago Bulls players Patrick Williams, Julian Phillips and 2024 first-round draft pick Matas Buzelis:

Mayor Brandon Johnson

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was seen at the track wearing his very own firesuit:

