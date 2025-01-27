NASCAR Chicago Street Race tickets on sale, reduced from 2024 prices

Tickets for the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race are on sale this week, and fans will notice reduced prices to check out the action in Grant Park.

This year’s race will mark the third Cup Series event held in downtown Chicago, with officials hoping to get in the full race after seeing rain-shortened battles the last two years.

According to NASCAR, fans will be offered tickets at discounts from the 2024 prices. Single-day ‘Grounds Passes’ will start at $99, representing a 33% reduction from last year’s race, the league said.

Tickets in the Frontstretch Premier Grandstand section will also cost approximately 50% less in 2025.

Finally, children 12 and under can receive free ‘Grounds Passes’ for the 2025 race with a ticket-buying adult, according to NASCAR.

Tickets can be purchased via NASCAR’s website.

Several other changes will be made to seating around the circuit, with NASCAR announcing that all of its premium hospitality areas will move to the eastern side of Columbus Drive, the roadway where the race circuit begins and ends.

As a result, it will take at least one fewer week to set up the circuit, reducing street closure times, according to NASCAR officials.

The first street race took place in 2023. The circuit features 12 turns and spans 2.2 miles, sending drivers along Columbus Drive, DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue as it winds its way through downtown.

The 2023 Cup Series race, shortened to 78 laps due to rain, was won by Shane van Gisbergen, and the 2024 Cup Series race was won by Alex Bowman. That race was also shortened due to darkness after a rain delay.

This year’s event is the third and final race agreed to by the city and NASCAR, with future events currently up in the air amid some concerns on the part of city officials about concessions made to the sporting league to hold the race in Chicago.