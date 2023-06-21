What NASCAR Chicago Street Race tickets include, and how to find free events that weekend

The grandstands are up, the course is under construction and ticket sales are underway as Chicago prepares to host the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race set to take place July 1 and 2 in and around Grant Park.

That weekend, two NASCAR street races -- The Loop 121 and The Grant Park 220 -- will take over downtown Chicago, with some of the biggest names in the sport flying down a 2.2 mile circuit for at least 55 laps, traveling through sections of major Chicago roadways including Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

And according to officials, upwards of 50,000 people are expected to attend the event, which also includes a music festival featuring performances by The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert and The Black Crowes.

Tickets for the event range from General Admission at $269 per ticket, which includes two day admission and trackside viewing of both races, to luxurious VIP clubs suites featuring front row viewing, lounge seating and a Chicago "culinary extravaganza" for $3,015. Several sections of reserved seating, which start at $465 per ticket, are already sold out, a spokesperson for NASCAR said.

Although the races will take place across several busy stretches of downtown Chicago streets, only ticketed guests will be allowed access to view The Loop 121, the Grant Park 220, and the music festival. However, fans without tickets will have the opportunity to visit NASCAR Village, a free-to-the-public festival during race weekend, NASCAR Street Race officials say.

July 1 and 2, NASCAR Village at Butler Field will be open to the public each day at 9 a.m. and will include NASCAR pace car displays as well as interactive exhibits from the Museum of Science and Industry and the Field Museum, a NASCAR spokesperson says.

NASCAR Village will remain open until the checkered flag each day, meaning it will close at the end of each race.

Additionally, one week ahead of the event, on June 27, Navy Pier will host a Fan Fast where guests can drive on a course simulation, take photos with the Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Cup Series trophies and more.

More information about the weekend's schedule of events can be found here.