At 10 a.m. Tuesday, NASCAR officials along with the Chicago Department of Transportation, the Chicago Transit Authority, the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Park District are scheduled to provide an update as more road closures go into effect. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

It's not a bird. It's not a plane, and it's definitely not Superman: It's the giant scaffolding for the grandstands ahead of the upcoming NASCAR's first-ever Chicago Street race.

Preparations are already underway for the event, which is set to take place in and around Grant Park July 1 and 2. Dozens of rolling road closures and parking restrictions will take over the area ahead of the two-day race and music festival -- and even afterwards, with some streets and sidewalks not fulling reopening until July 15.

The newly-erected grandstands, set up across along Columbus Drive across from Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain, will offer trackside views for some ticketholders. Photos and video from the site show multiple large orange construction cones and gates surrounding the scaffolding, across both sides of the road way.

"As Chicago hosts the first-ever cup series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history, residents and visitors are encouraged to be mindful of the traffic impacts, as well as safety measures in place," a release from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Monday.

"Motorists in the areas around Grant Park and the Loop during the week leading up to and during race weekend should be prepared for heavy traffic and possible reroutes," the release continues. "There will be some street closures to ensure public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic."

Last month, the Shedd Aquarium, The Adler Planetarium and The Field Museum -- all positioned near NASCAR street race territory -- released a joint statement about how the about how the event is expected to impact their operations.

"With thousands of participants and spectators along the route, as well as street closures prior and during the race, those traveling downtown and from the surrounding neighborhoods should allow extra time, expect delays, or consider alternate routes to avoid the impacts of the race," the statement read in part.

On top of the closures, officials said they expect roughly 50,000 people to attend each day of the two-day event.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment event in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

