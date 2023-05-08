One month after officials announced more than two dozen planned street closures leading up to, during and after the upcoming Chicago NASCAR 2023 Street Race, museum campus officials released more information about how the event will impact their operations.

"With thousands of participants and spectators along the route, as well as street closures prior and during the race, those traveling downtown and from the surrounding neighborhoods should allow extra time, expect delays, or consider alternate routes to avoid the impacts of the race," officials from the Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and Field Museum said in a joint release Monday.

The release comes following comments the Shedd made in March that the famed Chicago landmark could miss out on up to $3 million during the NASCAR Street Race on this summer's Independence Day weekend.

According to the release, both the Shedd and the Field Museum will have adjusted days and hours of operation leading up to and during race weekend, which is scheduled for July 1 and 2.

The Adler Planetarium's hours of operation will remain unchanged the release says.

According to the release, the Shedd will adjust its hours in the following ways "due to several varying impacts":

Thursday, June 29 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

Friday, June 30 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 – CLOSED

Sunday, July 2 – CLOSED

Monday, July 3 – open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (last entry at 2 p.m.)

The Shedd will operate normal business hours on July 4, the release goes on to say, and will remain open to guests on the Fourth of July holiday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Field Museum says it will be open during regular business hours daily, except during the NASCAR event July 1 and 2. Below are the Field Museum's hours of operation near and during the event:

Thursday, June 29 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Friday, June 30 - Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - (last entry at 4 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1 - Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) - Free for IL residents

Sunday, July 2 - Open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) - Free for IL residents

Getting To The Museum Campus Amid NASCAR Street Closures

Officials will Shedd, Adler and Field Museum have the following recommendations for guests traveling to the museums leading up to and during race weekend:

Driving:

From the south: Use northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive and exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive

From the north: Access I-55 between 24th and 25th and State Street, then proceed to northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Exit at 18th Street, Walden Drive or McFetridge Drive

Parking lots will be open and fully accessible to Museum Campus guests as normal

Public Transit:

From CTA: Buses and trains will have alternate schedules during this period When utilizing the exit at the Roosevelt Road/Museum Campus train station, transfer to a shuttle bus that will take you to Museum Campus. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes. This will replace the regular #146 bus to Museum Campus

Buses and trains will have alternate schedules during this period

From Metra: CTA’s #130 bus will operate between Union/Ogilvie stations and Museum Campus.

Walking or Biking:

Pedestrian access will be available via the Columbus Drive Underpass and Lakefront Trail

A full list of NASCAR road and street closures, along with when they go into effect, can be found here.