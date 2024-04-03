Chicago and NASCAR officials unveiled a new traffic plan for this year's NASCAR Chicago Street Race, the second summer street race to be held in the city.

This year's event, which is scheduled for July 6-7, will feature a shortened timeline for closures, officials said, citing "lessons learned" from last year.

According to officials, the new plan is six days shorter than the previous race, with only 19 days needed for set up and tear down time, compared to the 25 days in 2023.

Still, there will be plenty of street closures, parking restrictions and pedestrian reroutes associated with the event.

“Now in its second year, the City of Chicago has been working with NASCAR in the planning and execution of the 2024 race to minimize disruptions to residents and visitors,” Jose Tirado, executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) in Chicago, said in a statement. “Safety is our top priority, and OEMC will help monitor all race activity leading up to the event, through the race weekend, and following the event to help coordinate city resources.”

Officials noted that while many streets will be closed, "all businesses and residences will remain accessible during course set up, race weekend and the break-down." There will also be adjustments to public transit routes due to the closures.

Access to popular places like Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field, and Lower Hutchinson Field is expected to remain open "with minimal restrictions." Maggie Daley Park, Cancer Survivor’s Garden, and the Museum Campus will also remain open throughout the event, officials said.

Here's a complete list of the closures announced:

Pre-race activity in Grant Park

Monday, June 10 : Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

: Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr. Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20 : Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled.

: Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled. Wednesday, June 26 – Beginning at 8 p.m. : Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

: Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle. Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Significant Street Closures

Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open). Friday, June 28 – Beginning at 7 p.m . Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. Saturday, June 29 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Monday, July 1 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2. Tuesday, July 2 – Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure ofCongress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

Closure ofCongress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St. Thursday, July 4 – Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Friday, July 5 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Race Weekend Street Closures – Saturday, July 6 and Sunday July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8 th St.

St. Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Monday, July 8: Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. All street closures are expected to remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

NOTE: The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Michigan Ave., and Columbus Dr. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day July 18.

Streets with Local Access Only for Residents, Businesses and their Employees.

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down (June 10 – July 18).

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8 th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

St. to Roosevelt Rd. 8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13 th St. to 16 th St.

St. to 16 St. Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14 th St. to 16 th St.

St. to 16 St. Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Alternative Routes Available – NOTE: Streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary.