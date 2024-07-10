NASCAR Chicago

Bubba Wallace punished for ‘door-slamming' Alex Bowman at NASCAR Chicago race

The collision occurred on the cooldown lap after the race had ended

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has been issued a fine after he deliberately struck Chicago Street Race winner Alex Bowman’s car after Sunday’s race.

Bowman, who won for the first time since 2022, had clipped Wallace on the 25th lap of the race, sending him spinning and virtually ending any chance he had of winning the event.

After Bowman captured the victory in the rain-shortened race, Wallace deliberately swerved into his car on the cooldown lap, striking the right side of the vehicle in a maneuver known in the sport as “door-slamming.”

According to NASCAR, Wallace was fined $50,000 following the incident for violating the sport’s Member Code of Conduct:

After the race, Bowman apologized to Wallace for spinning out his vehicle.

“I have to apologize again to the 23 guys,” he said. “I just messed up and was trying to get my windshield wiper on and missed a corner and ruined their whole day. I hate that and I’m still embarrassed by that.”

Bowman’s victory was his first in 80 races and punched his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He also won for the second time in his career in the Chicago area, having won the final Cup Series race held at Chicagoland Speedway in 2019.

Both Bowman and Wallace will be back on the track Sunday when they compete at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway in the Great American Getaway 400.

