Ellen DeGeneres abruptly canceled a number of her stand-up tour dates last week, including one in Chicago, just as she revealed her upcoming tour may be the last chance for fans to see her.

The comedian, who now jokes about being "kicked out of show business for being mean," unexpectedly canceled at least four dates on her tour. Among them was an Aug. 11 date at the Chicago Theatre.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," a message from Ticketmaster reads.

Those who purchased tickets to the event were being automatically issued refunds.

A Chicago performance set for Aug. 10 appears to remain in place, however, though that showing is sold out.

Other shows that were unexpectedly canceled included ones in San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas.

The announcement followed a stand-up performance last week in Santa Rosa, California, where DeGeneres reportedly told fans "this is the last time you're going to see me."

"After my Netflix special, I'm done," she said.

DeGeneres spoke candidly about the recent criticism she's faced and her time in Hollywood during the set.

"Thank you for still caring!" DeGeneres said, according to SFGATE. "Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean."

The 66-year-old also reflected on how her feelings about fame have changed.

"I used to say, ‘I don't care what people say about me.' Now, I realize I said that during the height of my popularity," she said. "I am many things, but I am not mean."

DeGeneres' Netflix standup special is set to air in late 2024.