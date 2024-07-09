Full list: Chicago-area Mariano's, Jewel stores being sold amid Kroger/Albertsons merger

Nearly three-dozen Illinois grocery stores are being sold to another operator as Kroger and Albertsons continue pursuing a massive merger that could completely transform the industry.

As part of those ongoing talks and in an effort to convince federal regulators to allow the merger to proceed, the companies agreed to sell nearly 600 stores to C & S in April 2024. Those stores weren't identified at the time, but on Tuesday a press release identified the 35 stores in Illinois that would be part of the sale.

The divestment sale is meant to convince regulators to allow the merger to move forward, though a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission remains ongoing as they accuse the companies of violating antitrust laws.

The stores that will be part of the divestment sale will not close, according to the companies, and existing collective bargaining agreements would still be honored under the arrangement.

Here is the full list of Illinois stores impacted by the sale:

Jewel-Osco Locations:

12001 South Pulaski Road, Alsip

87 West 87th Street, Chicago

1537 North Larkin Avenue, Joliet

12803 South Harlem Avenue, Palos Heights

Mariano's Locations:

802 East Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights

144 South Gary Avenue, Bloomingdale

3350 North Western Avenue, Chicago

5353 North Elston Avenue, Chicago

1800 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago

5201 North Sheridan Road, Chicago

1500 North Clybourn Avenue Suite 104, Chicago

3857 South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago

105 Northwest highway, Crystal Lake

2999 Waukegan Road, Deerfield

10 East Golf Road, Des Plaines

678 North York Street, Elmhurst

21001 South LaGrange Road, Frankfort

6655 Grand Avenue, Gurnee

1350 East Route 22, Lake Zurich

345 West Roosevelt Avenue, Lombard

1300 South Naper Boulevard, Naperville

784 Skokie Boulevard, Northbrook

11000 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn

545 North Hicks Road, Palatine

1900 South Cumberland Avenue, Park Ridge

3358 West Touhy Avenue, Skokie

1720 North Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills

3020 Wolf Road, Westchester

4700 Gilbert Avenue, Western Springs

150 West 63rd Street, Westmont

625 South Main Street, Wheaton

1822 Willow Road, Winnetka

Albertsons currently operates 188 Jewel-Osco locations in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, while Kroger operates an unspecified number of locations in Illinois under its own banner.

Even with the revised divestiture agreement, there are still questions about whether the moves will be enough to earn federal approval of the merger. According to the Washington Post, critics have raised concerns about C&S’s “lack of experience handling a large fleet of stores," but both Kroger and Albertsons say they agreed to provide additional corporate and office infrastructure to help alleviate those issues.

Illinois is one of eight states that signed on as party to a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission seeking to block the merger, citing alleged violations of federal antitrust law. The suit alleges the merger would eliminate competition and lead to higher prices.

A court hearing is scheduled in Oregon on Aug. 26.