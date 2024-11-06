When will election results come in? What to know as first polls close in US

The first polls have started closing in some locations, and with more expected to close soon, when will results start coming in?

Already in parts of Indiana, votes are starting to be counted. Both in Indiana and Kentucky, some of the first polls closed at 5 p.m. CST. And vote totals are expected to begin reporting within the first half-hour.

More polls were expected to close at 6 p.m. CST, including Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and other parts of Indiana and Kentucky.

Polls close at 7 p.m. CST Illinois, along with more than a dozen other states.

As votes are tallied, results will appear on NBC Chicago's live election results page.

To track live Illinois election results Tuesday from around the state

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Voters looking for real-time election updates

But even though results will flow in shortly after polls close on Election Day, that doesn't mean the presidential race will be called right away.

Experts have warned that official calls may take time, however.

MAP: Election results in US and Illinois

Illinois results:

National results:

When do the first polls close?

5 p.m. CT

Parts of Indiana

Parts of Kentucky

6 p.m. CT

Indiana

Kentucky

Georgia

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

When do polls close in Illinois?

Polls in Illinois close on Election Day at 7 p.m. CST.

What about the rest of the U.S.?

(NOTE: Times may vary by location within each state as some locations close earlier or stay open later. Check with your local election entity for more closing times)

6:30 p.m. CT

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

7 p.m. CT

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

7:30 p.m. CT

Arkansas

8 p.m. CT

Arizona

Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Texas

Wisconsin

Wyoming

9 p.m. CT

Montana

Nevada

Utah

10 p.m. CT

California

Idaho

Oregon

Washington

11 p.m. CT

Hawaii

12 a.m. CT