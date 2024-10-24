Is Election Day a holiday in Illinois? Here's what to know

The debate over whether Election Day should be a holiday could probably be placed on a ballot, but do Illinois officials treat the first Tuesday of November in that way?

This year, Election Day falls on Nov. 5, with races up and down the ballot sure to provide compelling drama as votes are tabulated.

While Election Day is not recognized as a federal holiday, it is recognized as a holiday in the state of Illinois, at least for the 2024 election cycle.

That being said, don’t expect a slew of businesses to close their doors for the day. Here’s what to know.

Will Illinois schools be in session on Election Day?

Election Day is a mandatory school holiday in Illinois for public schools in the K-12 system, meaning that children will have the day off from instruction.

Schools that do not have instruction on Election Day also have the option to serve as polling places for the final day of voting, according to the State Board of Education.

That requirement does not extend to private schools however, with those institutions able to decide whether or not to pause instruction.

The holiday is also not observed at universities in Illinois, according to officials, and schools within the University of Illinois system will all have instruction that day.

What about courthouses and other public buildings?

County and state courthouses will be closed on Election Day, according to officials, with trials resuming on the following day.

Federal courthouses will not be closed, with the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan continuing amid balloting on Tuesday. Jurors will be excused during the day in order to cast ballots, according to the judge in the case.

Secretary of State Driver Services locations will also be closed, but some public libraries may be open depending on location.

Are post offices closed?

Since Election Day is not a federal holiday, all post offices will be open and mail delivery will proceed as normal.

Are Illinois workers able to take time on Election Day to vote?

Under Illinois law, workers are permitted two hours of paid time off to cast ballots on Election Day. Workers can also cast ballots early via mail-in balloting, or via early voting, which is available at hundreds of locations around the state.