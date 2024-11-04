Can you vote anywhere in Illinois? No, but here's how to find your Election Day polling place

While millions have already turned out in Illinois to vote early for the 2024 Election, others wait until Election Day to cast a ballot.

But depending on where you live, your Election Day polling place may not be the same as an early voting location near you. And while some Chicago-area voters were able to choose between different early voting locations to cast a ballot, Election Day voting locations can be limited to a single polling place.

Mail-in ballots however, can be dropped off at any ballot box near you, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. You can find a ballot drop-off box here. These boxes are often places inside polling locations, and are subject to a polling place's hours of operation.

Ballots must be dropped off before polls close on Election Day, or postmarked by the United States Post Office no later than Election Day in order to be properly counted.

Here's how to find out what your Election Day voting location is in Illinois.

How to find your Illinois Election Day polling place

If you prefer to wait until Election Day to vote in Illinois, you may be limited to voting at only one polling place.

The Illinois State Board of Elections has a tool to help you find your location. In order to look it up, you'll need your zip code and street address.

Chicago Election Day voting locations

If you live in Chicago, you have a few more options.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

On Election Day, Chicago voters can vote in-person in one of three ways:

By voting at your assigned precinct place

By voting at the downtown Voting Supersite, located at 191 N. Clark St.

By voting at one of Chicago's 50 "vote centers" across the city

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, vote centers and the Voting Supersite are open to all Chicago voters, no matter where in the city they live.

Cook County Election Day voting locations

Specific polling locations are provided to voters based on their precincts. Or, voters can vote at one of five voting centers in the county.

DeKalb County Election Day voting locations

According to DeKalb County election officials, your Election Day voting location depends on your precinct. More information can be found here.

DuPage County Election Day voting locations

Your Election Day voting location depends on your precinct, DuPage County says. More information can be found here.

Grundy County Election Day voting locations

Grundy County residents can check their specific Election Day voting locations here.

Kane County Election Day voting locations

Where you vote in Kane County on Election Day depends on what township you live in. Check your township and voting location here.

Kankakee County Election Day voting locations

Where you vote in Kankakee on Election Day depends on what precinct you live in. Here's more information.

Kendall County Election Day voting locations

Find your Election Day Kendall County voting location here.

Lake County Election Day voting locations

Voters in Lake County are assigned specific neighborhood locations to vote at on Election Day. Find your assigned Lake County polling place here.

LaSalle County Election Day voting locations

Find your polling place for Election Day in LaSalle County here.

McHenry County Election Day voting locations

Find your McHenry County Election Day polling precinct here.

Will County early voting locations

Will County voters can check their Election Day polling place here.