What time do polls open on Election Day? Poll opening, closing times in Illinois

Monday marks the final day of early voting before Election Day, and long lines are expected, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

But as early voting in Illinois comes to an end, many across the state prefer to vote on Election Day itself, which falls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Here's what to know about when and what time polls open and close in Illinois and Indiana

What time do polls open, close in Illinois?

Under Illinois state law, all polling sites across the state open at 6 a.m. CST on Election Day. Polls on Election Day will close at 7 p.m.

Voters who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots, according to Illinois law.

Can you still vote if you're in line after polls close?

Yes.

Can you register to vote on Election Day in Illinois?

Yes.

Residents who would like to register to vote can do so on Election Day, but must go to a polling place that offers grace-period voter registration.

A tool to find information on those polling places can be found on the Illinois Board of Elections’ website.

What time do polls open, close in Indiana?

In the state of Indiana, polls open at 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday, and will close at 6 p.m. local time that evening.

Most of Indiana observes Eastern time, but the counties of Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper all observe Central time, meaning that their polls will be open later.

More information can be found here.