Monday is officially the last day of early voting in Illinois ahead of the Election Day for 2024 -- and in many parts of the region, its the busiest.

"Monday is generally our busiest early voting days," said Chicago Board of Elections' Max Bever.

Sunday, long lines wrapped around Chicago's Voting Supersite at 191 North Clark Street. Similar turnout was expected Monday, Bever said.

According to Bever, approximately 40,000 people typically come out to vote early the day before Election Day, with the CBOE expecting to see "similar numbers this year."

Chicago officials noted that two-hour wait times could be expected for early voting sites on the northside and near the lake front Monday, as those locations have easier access to public transit.

Shorter lines were expected on the west side, the CBOE said.

As Election Day -- that's Tuesday, Nov. 5 -- approaches, here's what to know about early voting Monday.

Chicago early voting locations

Early voting will be available on the day before the election at the city’s Voting Supersite at 191 North Clark Street, the Chicago Board of Elections’ Offices at 69 West Washington Street and at early voting locations in all 50 wards.

All early voting sites are open to voters regardless of where they live in the city.

More information can be found on the board’s website.

Cook County early voting locations

Voters can cast ballots at all of the county’s circuit courthouses, and at the Cook County Clerk’s Office at 69 West Washington Street on the day prior to the election.

More information can be found on the county clerk’s website.

DeKalb County

The Sycamore campus’ Legislative Center at the Gathertorium will host early voting for one final day on Monday, Nov. 4.

More information can be found here.

DuPage County early voting locations

Early voting continues to be available at locations around the county, and voters can cast ballots at early voting sites on Nov. 4.

You can find more information on the county clerk’s website.

Grundy County early voting locations

Early voting has concluded in Grundy County. You can find your polling place and other information on the county clerk's website.

Kane County early voting locations

Early voting remains ongoing at sites throughout Kane County, including St. Charles, Aurora, Elgin, Hampshire, Batavia, West Dundee and more, according to officials.

A full list of hours, can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Kankakee County early voting locations

The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office at 189 East Court Street will offer early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day before the election.

More information can be found on the county clerk's website.

Kendall County early voting locations

Officials in Kendall County say early voting will be available at the Kendall County Office Building in Yorkville on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Lake County early voting locations

Early voting will be available Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Avon Township (Round Lake Park)

Jane Addams Center/Bowen Park (Waukegan)

Ela Area Library (Lake Zurich)

Lake County Courthouse Lobby (Waukegan)

Highwood Library

Mundelein High School West District Office

North Chicago City Hall

You can find more information on hours on the county clerk’s website.

LaSalle County early voting locations

Early voting is available at the LaSalle County Emergency Management Building in Ottawa on Monday, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can get more information on the county clerk’s website.

McHenry County early voting locations

Early voting will be available Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

McHenry County Election Center (Woodstock)

Algonquin Township Office (Crystal Lake)

Crystal Lake Public Library

McHenry Township Office (Johnsburg)

Lake in the Hills Village Hall

McHenry City Hall

Nunda Township Office (Crystal Lake)

More information can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Will County early voting locations

More than two dozen early voting sites will be open through Monday across the county.

A full list of locations can be found on the county clerk’s website.