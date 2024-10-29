Illinois Voter Guide: What's on your ballot, how to research judges and more for the 2024 Election

Attention, Illinois: Election Day for 2024 is officially one week out. Have you voted yet?

The 2024 Illinois general election, which takes place next week, has numerous referendums, judicial races and control of the General Assembly on the ballot. It also has, of course, the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

In Chicago, residents will vote on school board members for the first time, and some voters will even be asked to approve massive projects to rehabilitate and build new school and park facilities.

Here's what to know about voting, what's on your ballot and more as Election Day approaches.

When is Election Day?

Election Day in the United States is the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, which falls on Nov. 5 this year.

Voters can of course cast their ballots on that date, but early voting in Illinois has now begun in most parts of the state.

Registering to vote in Illinois

Voter registration deadlines have passed in Illinois, with regular registration closing on Oct. 8 and online voter registration closing on Oct. 20.

Still, those seeking to vote can register via grace-period or same-day voter registration in the state of Illinois. The easiest way to do so is to visit your local county clerk's office, and to bring required identification. Voters will then be allowed to cast ballots on the same day they register.

On Election Day, voters will be able to register at specific polling places, with the same requirement for identification in place. Check your county website for more information.

It is important to note that not all polling places will have same-day registration available, as election judges have to be properly trained in the process, but voters can find information on the Board of Elections’ website.

Voters seeking to do so must bring two forms of identification, and their vote will be counted on a provisional basis until their right to register at the address they submit is verified.

More information on the types of identification required for same-day voter registration can be found here.

How to check your voter registration

Your voter registration status can be checked at this link.

Once on the site, you’ll need to enter your first and last name, your date of birth and ZIP code. After that, the site will ask for your street number and street name.

Once that is put into the site, your registration status will pop up.

Vote by mail deadlines

Illinois residents who are interested in voting by mail can do so long as they are registered to vote, according to state law.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is five days before the election, or Oct. 31, 2024. Those ballots must then be postmarked no later than Election Day on Nov. 5, or dropped into a designated dropbox by the end of the day on Election Day.

Voters also can still choose to vote in-person, with specific steps laid out to do so on the Board of Elections' website.

Full information on how to register to vote by mail, and other assorted information about policies enshrined in state law, can be found here.

Where to vote early near you

Early voting has expanded in Illinois in the run-up to the election. A list of Chicago-area polling places near you can be found here.

Each jurisdiction, as well as the city of Chicago itself, designates different polling places for the purposes of early voting in the lead-up to election day.

You can find more information via the following links:

City of Chicago

Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

How to vote on Election Day

Voters can of course cast ballots on Election Day in their respective polling places, but there are limited circumstances in which forms of identification may be required.

No ID is required if a voter is registered at their current address and is voting in the correct precinct, though an ID can resolve any questions that arise while casting ballots.

A voter will need a form of identification if election judges have reason to challenge their right to vote at a polling place, or if their voter registration form did not contain a driver’s license or state ID number, or a Social Security Number, according to the Board of Elections.

Those seeking to register to vote on Election Day and cast ballots will also need to bring two forms of identification. A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

What time do polls open on Election Day?

Polls in Illinois are required to be open by 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m., though voters who are in line when polls close are still legally able to cast ballots.

Certain circumstances can lead to polling places remaining open for extended hours, but information will be relayed to voters in those circumstances.

See your sample ballot

NBC has put together a tool for voters to determine the races they will see on their ballots this November.

For additional information on which races will appear on your ballot, sample ballots can be found here.

Who’s on the ballot in Illinois?

Illinois is taking an election cycle off from voting in U.S. Senate races, with Sens. Dick Durbin up for reelection in 2026 and Tammy Duckworth in 2028.

However, state voters will be tasked with voting for president, with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. all on the ballot for that office.

In addition to the presidential race, all 17 of Illinois’ seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot, as will all of the state’s House seats and a third of the state’s Senate seats.

There will also be three advisory questions on the ballot at the statewide level, along with referendums in numerous communities and counties.

Finally, there will be a limited number of races at the municipal and county levels in the 2024 general election.

Voters can check for candidates in various offices via the state Board of Elections’ website.

Referendums on the ballot in Illinois

There are three advisory questions on the ballot in Illinois in November, none of which will be binding, according to the State Board of Elections.

One question will ask whether candidates should be subject to civil penalties if they interfere with an election worker’s official duties. A second will ask if a Constitutional Amendment should be passed imposing an additional 3% tax on income over $1 million to help offer property tax relief. The third question will concern whether reproductive treatments should be covered by health insurance plans in the state.

Voters in some Chicago wards will also face a series of advisory questions. More information on those questions can be found here.

Voters who live outside of the city of Chicago can find information on their referendums here.

Races to watch in Illinois

In addition to the presidential race, there are several other races that will be on the ballot that could have nationwide impacts on control of Congress.

As Democrats aim to potentially regain control of the House of Representatives, voters should keep an eye on the 17th Congressional district, which pits incumbent Rep. Eric Sorensen against Republican contender Joe McGraw.

That race is currently listed as "likely Democratic” by the Cook Political Report, with McGraw looking to try to flip the seat to Republican control.

Democrats are also allocating additional resources to Rep. Nikki Budzinski in the 13th District, taking on Republican Josh Loyd in that election.

Illinois Democrats will also try to maintain their control of the state’s House and Senate, with super-majorities in both chambers.

There are two State Supreme Court races on the ballot, but 1st District Justice Joy Virginia Cunningham and 4th District Justice Lisa Holder White are each running unopposed for full 10-year terms on the court.

Depending on their location, voters will also see a variety of appeals and circuit court judges on their ballots, as well as candidates in various county-level superintendent offices.

Voters can find a full list of candidates in their respective counties via the State Board of Elections’ website.

How to research judges

In addition to the two Supreme Court races in Illinois, there are numerous other battles for seats on appellate and circuit courts in the state.

Voters seeking information on those elections can find a variety of resources to help them make their decisions here.

What do you need to bring with you to vote?

If a voter is already registered at their current home address, they will not need to bring identification. A photo ID can be helpful if any questions arise, however.

Voters registering on the day of the election, or who need to make changes to their voter registration, can do so at select polling places, but will need to bring two forms of identification to do so.

Voters can also bring notes into the voting booth to help them fill out their ballots, according to state officials.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

Taking photos with a ballot is prohibited by state law, according to experts. That prohibition stems from a law that prohibits marking ballots so that another individual can see how a voter voted.

However, state officials have told NBC Chicago in the past that it’s “unlikely” anyone would be prosecuted, but still recommend taking photos of an “I Voted” sticker in lieu of the ballot itself.

What should I do if I run into problems voting?

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

Illinois residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 with any concerns, which will be addressed by trained volunteers.

