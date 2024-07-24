Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg linked to running mate search

2024 DNC

Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg has emerged as a candidate to potentially serve as a running mate on the Democratic ticket in the 2024 presidential election.

According to MSNBC, Buttigieg has been sent vetting materials amid the continuing search for a running mate to run with the party’s nominee, who will likely be Vice President Kamala Harris.

Previously, the Harris campaign has sent vetting materials to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, according to MSNBC reporting.

Buttigieg, a Harvard graduate and former US Naval Reservist, jumped into politics in 2012 when he was elected the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. After two terms in office, Buttigieg ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020. He won the Iowa caucuses, but finished a distant fourth in the South Carolina primary before endorsing Joe Biden in the election.

Buttigieg was later named Biden’s Secretary of Transportation as his administration got underway.  

The decision on a running mate will be made by whichever candidate is officially designated as the presidential nominee during virtual roll call meetings in early August, according to DNC officials.

That ticket will receive a ceremonial vote and endorsement by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in mid-August, according to officials.

