When is the 2024 DNC in Chicago? Important dates to know

With the Republican National Convention in the rearview mirror, and as Vice President Kamala Harris hits the campaign trail with enough delegate support to earn the candidacy, all eyes turn to the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Endorsed by Joe Biden after his decision to leave the race, Harris quickly locked up the support of her party’s donors, elected officials and other leaders. No other candidate was named by a delegate in the survey and Harris now appears to have the backing of more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to claim the nomination, according to projections from NBC News and The Associated Press.

According to a draft memo obtained this week by NBC News, the Democratic National Committee’s Rules Committee will meet Wednesday to sketch out the parameters for a virtual roll call that is expected to install the party’s presidential nominee by early August, two weeks prior to the start of the convention in Chicago.

The committee hearing will stream on the DNC’s YouTube channel, according to officials.

“This will all be done swiftly and transparently so our delegates, Party members, and the public understand the process,” said DNCC Chair Minyon Moore. “By executing this process swiftly and effectively, we will bring our party together as we head to the Convention in Chicago united, and position the Democratic ticket to win in November.”

It is expected that the party will officially designate its nominee by Aug. 7.

According to the DNC, the vote would only be for the presidential nomination, with that nominee then choosing a running mate. It is expected at this time that the vice presidential nominee will also be named prior to Aug. 7 to avoid any ballot access issues in the lead-up to the November election.

As the convention nears, here's when it is, where it is, and how to attend.

When is the Democratic National Convention?

The DNC will take place from Aug. 19-22.

Where is the DNC?

The two main locations for the convention will be the United Center and McCormick Place, a spokesperson for the DNC told NBC Chicago.

The United Center will host official proceedings, primetime programming and speeches, while the McCormick Place will host the official daytime party business, meetings and briefings, a spokesperson said.

Outside of the convention itself, there will be many local businesses that will host DNC-affiliated events.

There is a vendor directory and venue map which show attendees where events can be found during the convention outside of the United Center and McCormick Place.

Extensive security measures and nearby road closures are expected for the convention.

Street closures

According to the city of Chicago, information about traffic impacts, including street and sidewalk closures, will be released in July.

A general scope of which areas could be impacted can be found here.

MORE: Metra to offer shuttle service from O'Hare to downtown Chicago during DNC

Who can attend the DNC?

Delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the American territories are welcome to attend the convention, according to the event's website. State parties manage the delegate selection process in each state and territory.

Thousands of volunteer opportunities also exist throughout the Convention, many of which include entry into some or all parts of the Convention hall. Here's how to apply to become a volunteer.

What is a delegate?

Delegates are people who represent voters in the Democratic Party. Delegates cast votes to select the presidential nominee on behalf of the area they represent and also help determine the party’s governing rules.

Registered voters in Illinois can become delegates by completing varying requirements based on what type of delegate they want to be. There are three levels of delegates in Illinois: district-level, pledged PLEO and at-large.

District-level delegates were selected on March 19. District-level delegates are the first group of delegates that are elected during the primary election. They need to submit a petition and a statement of candidacy to be considered. There are 96 district-level delegates.

PLEO delegates are Party Leaders and Elected Officials. To be considered for election, they must have submitted a statement of candidacy and a pledge of support by April 12. They are elected only through a quorum of district-level delegates. There are 19 PLEO delegates selected on April 29.

At-large delegates are the last group to be elected. To be considered for election, they must have filed a statement of candidacy and a pledge by April 12.

Candidates for the at-large delegate role are elected by a quorum of state district-level delegates. There are 32 at-large delegates selected and 12 alternates chosen in case some of the selected delegates cannot attend. These delegates are selected on April 29.

Once a candidate secures a majority of the delegate votes, they will be the party's nominee.