Here are the Republicans that spoke at the 2024 DNC in Chicago

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago has come to a close, with the party formally nominating Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the presidential ticket for the November general election.

While the week full of speeches and performances at the United Center was packed with a message of pride and unity for the Democratic Party, it wasn't only Democrats that delivered remarks at the event.

Several Republicans spoke at this week's DNC, primarily offering a message of distancing conservative principles from the current Republican Party and former President Donald Trump's policies.

In addition to multiple prominent Republican speakers, videos played throughout the convention showed testimonies of Americans who had previously voted for Trump, expressing the reasons they felt disillusioned and decided to instead back Harris.

Among the Republican speakers at this year's DNC was former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who has emerged as a vocal Trump critic since the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Below is a full look at the Republicans who addressed the DNC this week:

Stephanie Grisham - White House Press Secretary (2019-2020)

Ana Navarro - Political commentator/talk show host

John Giles - Mayor of Mesa, Arizona (2014-present)

Olivia Troye - Former Trump administration official

Geoff Duncan - Lieutenant Governor of Georgia (2019-2023)

Adam Kinzinger - U.S. Representative from Illinois (2011-2023)