2024 DNC

Here are the Republicans that spoke at the 2024 DNC in Chicago

Though the convention was a celebration of Democrats, several Republicans delivered remarks at the DNC

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago has come to a close, with the party formally nominating Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the presidential ticket for the November general election.

While the week full of speeches and performances at the United Center was packed with a message of pride and unity for the Democratic Party, it wasn't only Democrats that delivered remarks at the event.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Several Republicans spoke at this week's DNC, primarily offering a message of distancing conservative principles from the current Republican Party and former President Donald Trump's policies.

2024 DNC 14 hours ago

Chicago Mayor Johnson recaps citywide effort in hosting DNC 2024: We did it ‘the Chicago way'

2024 DNC 14 hours ago

Surprise and special guests: Which celebrities performed, spoke at DNC in Chicago?

In addition to multiple prominent Republican speakers, videos played throughout the convention showed testimonies of Americans who had previously voted for Trump, expressing the reasons they felt disillusioned and decided to instead back Harris.

Among the Republican speakers at this year's DNC was former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who has emerged as a vocal Trump critic since the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Below is a full look at the Republicans who addressed the DNC this week:

  • Stephanie Grisham - White House Press Secretary (2019-2020)
  • Ana Navarro - Political commentator/talk show host
  • John Giles - Mayor of Mesa, Arizona (2014-present)
  • Olivia Troye - Former Trump administration official
  • Geoff Duncan - Lieutenant Governor of Georgia (2019-2023)
  • Adam Kinzinger - U.S. Representative from Illinois (2011-2023)
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us