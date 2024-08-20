Entrance to Ogilvie Transportation Center closed Tuesday evening due to planned protest

The entrance to Ogilvie Transportation Center, where Metra's Union Pacific lines board, will be closed during Tuesday evening's rush hour commute due to a planned protest outside the Accenture Tower, according to Metra officials.

Commuters who board their Metra trains at Ogilvie are encouraged to enter the station through the French Market doors, located one block north on Clinton Street.

Additionally, two of the three staircases on Madison Street to Union Station, used by Milwaukee District line commuters, will be closed.

Metra officials encourage commuters to allow themselves extra time when traveling to the station.

The following Metra lines are impacted by the entrance closure:

Union Pacific North (Ogilvie to Waukegan/Kenosha)

Union Pacific Northwest (Ogilvie to Harvard/Crystal Lake)

Union Pacific West (Ogilvie to Elburn)

Milwaukee District North (Union Station to Fox Lake)

Milwaukee District West (Union Station to Elgin)

Though the Milwaukee District lines terminate at Union Station, two of the three platform staircases on Madison Street will be closed, with only the track 9-11 staircase remaining available to commuters.

The planned protests come as the Democratic National Convention takes place in Chicago through Thursday, with events taking place at the United Center.

The Accenture Tower is located at 500 W. Madison St., with the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago located at the building.