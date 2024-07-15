2024 RNC Milwaukee
Live updates: Trump is expected to announce his VP pick as RNC begins

Former President Donald Trump said he plans to announce his vice presidential pick on Monday. 

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin less than 48 hours after former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt that rattled the very foundation of U.S. politics.

Trump and his advisers are pledging resilience in the face of the attack, with plans going forward for the event to showcase the former president and his platform as his party formally chooses him to be its nominee. Trump told Fox News Channel host Bret Baier he plans to announce his choice on Monday.

