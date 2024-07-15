Live updates: Trump is expected to announce his VP pick as RNC begins

What to Know The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee, two days after Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt.

Investigators are hunting for any clues about what may have driven Thomas Matthew Crooks to try to assassinate the former president.

Here's everything you need to know about the RNC convention.

The Republican National Convention kicks off this week, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin less than 48 hours after former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt that rattled the very foundation of U.S. politics.

Trump and his advisers are pledging resilience in the face of the attack, with plans going forward for the event to showcase the former president and his platform as his party formally chooses him to be its nominee. Trump told Fox News Channel host Bret Baier he plans to announce his choice on Monday.