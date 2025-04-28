The Chicago White Sox have unveiled their brand new ‘City Connect’ jerseys for the 2025 season, paying homage to one of the city’s other iconic teams.

The new jerseys, red with black pinstripes and black sleeves, pay homage to the Chicago Bulls, with both teams owned by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. According to the Sox, the jerseys mark the first time that mixes elements from MLB and NBA teams in the same on-field uniform.

“Our initial City Connect jersey was iconic. We wanted to build on the reach and connection of that City Connect uniform by creating a look that physically represents Chicago’s sports identity and do something that has never been done,” White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Brooks Boyer said in a statement. “For the first time, two of Chicago’s franchises will be represented on one jersey on a major league field."

The jersey features a “Chicago” wordmark the team says emulates Sox logos dating back to the 1930s.

Speaking of the Bulls, the jerseys also feature the years the White Sox and Bulls have won championships on the inside of the collar, along with logos of both teams.

Both teams’ logos are also featured on a patch on the bottom of the jersey.

Finally, the team will also use two different “City Connect” hats, making them the first organization to do so according to a press release. On the inside of the cap, a white background with black pinstripes represents the White Sox, and red pinstripes on a black base represent the Bulls.

One is black with a “Winged Sock” logo and a red bill, while the other has the same logo but on a red cap with black pinstripes, which matches the jersey.

Both caps feature the iconic six-pointed Chicago star on their eyelets.

The new jerseys and hats replace the team’s original “City Connect” jerseys, which were unveiled during the 2021 season. Those jerseys featured the phrase “South Side” on the front and a stylized “Sox” logo on the cap, and were one of the more popular redesigns in MLB as part of the “City Connect” program.

Fans can purchase City Connect items beginning Tuesday. The new look will be used for the first time on Friday when the White Sox play the Houston Astros.