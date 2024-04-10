From your immigration status to sexual orientation, here's what information your car may be collecting about you

It’s common to hear about devices such as mobile phones and fitness trackers collecting data about their users.

But have you thought about what’s being collected by your car?

A group of researchers at the Mozilla Foundation recently poured through the data collection policies of the top 25 most popular car brands in the world. They found 84% of automakers are sharing your personal data.

According to the privacy policies shared on the automakers websites, Nissan said it may collect data about your psychological trends, behavior, intelligence, immigration status and religious or philosophical beliefs to share with third parties for advertising and marketing purposes.

The privacy policy states Nissan collects this information directly from you and other data provider companies, as well as your interactions with its platforms and dealerships.

Kia’s privacy policy stated it may collect information about your sex life and sexual orientation.

According to Kia, “processing of personal information varies based upon our relationship and interactions with you and depends on what services you have used,” and “this information may be shared or sold to third parties” such as “analytics partners, advertising networks and social networks”.

According to Tesla’s privacy policy, the company may be recording video from the vehicle’s cabin to “…further develop future safety features” if the driver enables data sharing.

"Privacy Not Included"

“All the cars that are coming off the lots today come packed with sensors, cameras on the inside, cameras on the outside, the apps you use, the connected services you use, it's all collecting data on you,” said Jen Caltrider, Program Director of Privacy Not Included at the Mozilla Foundation. She explained how vehicles gather all of this information about you.

“Sometimes if you download an app, you know, you'll get the ‘click here’ to agree to our privacy policy and terms and conditions when you download and install it. And most people just click that button and never look at anything,” Caltrider said.

According to the Mozilla Foundation, data may able be connected through your car’s connected services platform when you plug in your mobile phone.

Caltrider said some of the data collection may be helpful to consumers.

“If the car has an onboard facing camera, it can tell if you're looking sleepy. So there are some safety features that the data the cars can collect can be useful.”

Protecting Consumer Data Privacy in Illinois

Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin also wants to see stronger consumer protection laws when it comes to the data your car collects. She introduced the Privacy Rights Act in Springfield.

“I want to make sure that I have the ability to say no, I don't want you to collect the data, and or delete the data that you have on me. That's my concern. This bill will help give everybody more personal rights when that's when it comes to protecting your data,” Rezin said.

Federal Oversight of Consumer Data Collection

In response to the Mozilla Foundation’s report, U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how and why cars are collecting so much of our personal data. The FTC would not comment on whether they are investigating the issue.

NBC 5 Responds reached out to the three automakers mentioned in our story for more information about why they collect data and how they’re using it.

Nissan told us in part: “When we do collect or share personal data, we comply with all applicable laws and provide the utmost transparency to allow our consumers to make informed decisions about their data. We have clear methods for consumers to opt out of collection, use and sharing of personal data.”

We didn’t hear back from Kia, but in response to Sen. Markey’s inquiry, the company said in part it “takes the privacy of its consumers and security of their data seriously” and “… is constantly looking for ways to improve its own privacy and security practices."

Kia also expressed support for a federal privacy law to ensure consumer privacy is protected.

Tesla told Sen. Markey, in part “Our Privacy Notice is designed to provide transparency into our data practices in a format that is easy to read and navigate. The notice includes sections describing Tesla’s approach regarding how we collect, use, share, and safeguard customer information in order to offer the most seamless vehicle and energy experience imaginable.”

