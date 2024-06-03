Lou Malnati's offers special summer deal for folks hoping to avoid cicadas outside

Chicago pizza lovers can turn cicada fears into a feast this month. Lou Malnati’s announced a free delivery deal on Monday for folks who don’t want to venture outside because of the numerous noisy insects.

Leaving for dinner... in this cicada-pocolypse ? Hard pass 🙅🏽‍♀️



Get FREE delivery and stay cicada-free. Ends 6/14, don't let it fly by! Use code: CICDEL624 pic.twitter.com/sWyNWg1kDl — Lou Malnati's Pizza (@LouMalnatis) June 3, 2024

The same deal is featured prominently on Lou Malnati’s website for folks who missed the tweet.

Cicada density varies greatly depending on where you live, but it appears every Lou’s location is offering the deal. Experts say the insects may continue to emerge through the rest of this week, with the end of their life cycle above ground expected to dwindle down around the end of the month.

Lou Malnati’s deal only runs through June 14, however.

This isn’t the first time local businesses have gotten in on cicada mania. Last month Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard offered patrons cicada-infused Malort shots. White Sox fans were spotted enjoying similar cicada Malort shots over the weekend.

If you’d like to try cicadas in your food, it should be noted that eating (or drinking) the insects is not recommended for people who have shellfish allergies.