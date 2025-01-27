Jimmy Butler suspended indefinitely by Heat as trade deadline looms

For the third time in recent weeks, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the team, with the NBA trade deadline just days away.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the suspension Monday, with the Heat confirming it later in the afternoon.

“The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services,” the Heat said in a statement. “This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

The suspension means Butler will miss at least five games, according to Miami officials. It is the third he’s incurred in recent weeks. He was suspended for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team, and then three games later he was suspended again after missing a team flight from Miami to Milwaukee.

He had originally been set to return to the Heat on Monday when they take on the Orlando Magic, but he was suspended again after he reportedly left the team’s shootaround after learning he would be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future, according to Charania’s report.

The suspension comes with the NBA trade deadline looming on Feb. 6. Butler has requested a trade from the Heat, and speculation about his future home has continued to swirl while the drama in Miami has played out.

The Phoenix Suns have largely been considered a favorite to land Butler’s services, but their salary cap situation and their draft capital issues have repeatedly emerged as obstacles to any deal taking place.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Suns have spoken to the Chicago Bulls about the "concept" of sending Bradley Beal to the Windy City, which would clear cap room and potentially free up assets to acquire Butler from the Heat.

That move is complicated by Beal's no-trade clause, and Windhorst expressed caution about tying a Beal move to a Butler move, given the salaries involved and the possibility of the Suns perhaps eyeing Zach LaVine instead.

The NBA’s trade deadline is Feb. 6, and there have been numerous reports about potential trade options for Butler.

Butler, 35, has a cap hit of $48.8 million this season, and has a player option for the 2025-26 season, according to Spotrac.

Butler has appeared in 25 games this season, averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebound and 4.8 assists per game. He has averaged 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in 839 career games, including long stints with the Heat and the Chicago Bulls.