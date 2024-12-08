Illinois to take on South Carolina in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Illinois will be headed to Florida for their bowl game this season, taking on South Carolina on New Year’s Eve.

The Illini, who won nine games for the first time since 2007, will take on the Gamecocks in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, it was announced Sunday.

This will mark the first time that Illinois and South Carolina have faced off in a game, according to College Football Reference.

Kickoff will take place at 2 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve, with the game airing on ABC.

Illinois finished the season ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff, winning their last three games to nail down a spot in one of the top non-playoff bowl games. They scored wins over multiple ranked teams, including Kansas and reigning national champion Michigan en route to a 9-3 record on the season.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer took a huge step forward in his second season with the Illini, with 2,543 passing yards and 21 touchdowns for Illinois.

His favorite target was Pat Bryant, who equaled an Illinois record with 10 receiving touchdowns. He also racked up 984 receiving yards, and was named second-team All-Big Ten.

The Illini secondary also came to play in a big way, with Xavier Scott picking off four passes and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

If Illinois can beat South Carolina, it would mark the first time since 2001 that the Illini have won 10 games.