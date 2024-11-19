Notre Dame, Texas set football matchups beginning with 2028 season

Notre Dame has added another high-profile game to its schedule in coming years, setting up a home-and-home matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

According to a press release, the Fighting Irish will host the first game in the series in South Bend on Sept. 9, 2028, with Texas hosting Notre Dame in Austin on Sept. 22, 2029.

The teams are both ranked in the top-10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, with the Longhorns at No. 3 and Notre Dame at No. 8 in the most recent poll.

The schools have faced off a total of 12 times over the years, with Notre Dame holding a 9-3 edge in those games. The most recent game was played in 2016, with the Irish falling 50-47 to the Longhorns in Austin to kick off their regular season.

The matchup is one of several high-profile battles coming up in the next decade for Notre Dame, starting next season when they travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks and welcome the Texas A&M Aggies to South Bend for the return leg of a home-and-home series.

Notre Dame will also take on Boise State next season on Oct. 4.

In 2026, Notre Dame will take on Wisconsin at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, and will start a home-and-home series against Michigan State.

In 2029, Notre Dame will host the first leg of a home-and-home showdown against Alabama, welcoming the Crimson Tide to South Bend three weeks before their return-leg battle against Texas in Austin.

Notre Dame will take on Florida in a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032, and will add Michigan back onto their schedule for a home-and-home series beginning in 2033.