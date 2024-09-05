Caleb Williams' jersey retired by USC prior to home opener

There is a new jersey number among those retired by the USC Trojans, as Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Caleb Williams’ No. 13 is now on display at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

USC made the announcement on social media Thursday ahead of their home opener against Utah State this weekend.

The congratulatory video for Williams featured USC head coach Lincoln Riley, rapper Snoop Dogg and singer John Legend, among others.

https://twitter.com/uscfb/status/1831772706586685912

Heisman Trophy-winning running back Reggie Bush also had his No. 5 jersey re-retired by the team after his trophy was returned to him earlier this year. It had previously been revoked as part of an investigation into impermissible benefits he received while at USC, but he successfully lobbied to have it returned amid the sport’s ongoing changes involving NIL payments.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore at USC, throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns during the 2022 season.

He followed that up with 30 touchdowns in 12 games with USC as a junior, and was then chosen as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

Williams would likely have to wait for any ceremony honoring his accomplishments at USC. The Bear’ bye week following their London game will see USC on the road battling Maryland, but Chicago does play on Thanksgiving, potentially freeing Williams to attend the Trojans’ season finale against Notre Dame at the Coliseum.