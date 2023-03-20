Vallas, Johnson Step Up Campaigns as Early Voting in Chicago Mayoral Election Begins

For the first time, voters are casting ballots in Chicago’s mayoral runoff election between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, and both candidates are stepping up their efforts to woo voters amid a new wave of endorsements and policy proposals.

Johnson, who received the backing of Chicago Ald. Jason Ervin and Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford on Monday, is defending his budget proposal, which has been criticized by Vallas as excessive spending that will require more taxes to be levied on Chicago residents.

“Brandon Johnson’s radical tax increases would hit middle-class residents and small businesses, kill numerous jobs and permanently damage our city’s economy,” Vallas said.

Johnson says his plan would raise more than $800 million in additional revenue through taxes on jet fuel consumption, Chicago hotels, real estate transfer taxes, an employee per-head tax, and more.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“Here’s what’s in the plan: good-paying jobs, affordable housing, fully-funded neighborhood schools, and a reliable transportation system,” Johnson said. “That’s what’s in the plan.”

On the endorsement front, a group of Black firefighters and paramedics also offered Johnson’s campaign support, while the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 backed Vallas.

“Brandon Johnson speaks our language,” Ezra McCain said at a press event. “He lives in the hood. He stays in Austin. For sure, we know it’s somebody like him who understands our plight.”

Vallas picked up more support in the race as well, with Black Contractors United, the Latino Leadership Council and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce all throwing their support behind his campaign.

“We’re going to make sure that everyone knows the reason why we need a leader like Paul Vallas to represent us in this community,” incoming Leadership Council chairman David Andalcio said.

The flurry of endorsements could help bankroll both campaigns in the coming weeks, with early voting starting in Chicago on Monday and running through the April 4 election.

“We anticipate having a very robust ground game in all 50 wards,” Vallas said.

Johnson also says he will compete hard across the city, hoping to pick up support in areas won by Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, who has now endorsed him in the race.

“You’re going to elect, for the first time in the history of Chicago, a public-school teacher to the fifth floor (of City Hall),” Johnson said. “And I’m going to bring a whole lot of people with me.”