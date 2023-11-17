Christmas tree lighting Chicago 2023: What to know and how to watch live

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the tree lighting in the player above.

Chicago is officially lighting up for the holidays Friday as the city holds its annual Christmas tree lighting celebration.

The city's "official" Christmas tree will turn on in Millennium Park Friday evening, marking one of several holiday events to kickstart the season this weekend, an announcement from the city said.

Here's what to know:

What time is Chicago's Christmas tree lighting?

The lighting ceremony for the tree begins with a pre-show at 5 p.m., officials said.

The full schedule, which includes fireworks, can be found below:

5-6 p.m. - Pre-Show

Pre-Show 6-6:30 p.m. - Tree Lighting Ceremony & Fireworks

Tree Lighting Ceremony & Fireworks 6:25 p.m. - Christmas Tree is illuminated

Christmas Tree is illuminated 6:30-7 p.m. - Post Show

Who will be performing?

This year, several performances will be held on a main stage at Washington Street and Michigan Avenue, the announcement said, with performances from the cast members from BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, DJ TREW, Chicago Dance Crash, Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago, artists from the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance's 2023 National Cuatro Festival and more.

Also present, of course, will be Santa and Mrs. Laura Lynn Claus, the announcement said.

What kind of tree is it?

This year's tree is a 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce donated by the De La Cruz family of Darien.

How can I watch the tree lighting?

NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the moment the tree is lit up in the player above. Refresh this page for the latest stream.

What else is happening?

In the same area as the tree, visitors can continue spreading holiday cheer by skating in the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, and in the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon, which is slated to open on the same day as the tree lighting. Visitors can also check out the Chicago Christkindlmarket opening on the same day.

A number of other holiday festivities will take place this weekend. Here's a full guide.