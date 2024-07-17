The band playing at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee became another kind of headliner when a teleprompter glitch sparked an unexpected performance at the start of the event.

Then, on Day 2, they sparked another wave of social media comments.

But who is the group behind the rock and country cover songs echoing across Fiserv Forum throughout the convention?

Here's what we know:

Who is the band performing at the RNC?

The name of the band is Sixwire, a house band out of Nashville.

Members include lead singer and guitarist Andy Childs, keyboardist and singer Steve Hornbeak, bass guitarist John Howard, guitarist and singer Steve Mandile and drummer Chuck Tilley.

The group has been used as a house band for hit shows like "Nashville" and has performed at several Super Bowls, the Daytona 500, the NHL All-Star Game and the 2019 NFL Draft.

They most recently performed a show in Illinois, alongside Tyler Farr, Eddie Montgomery and Gretchen Wilson.

Teleprompter malfunction puts band in spotlight

Sixwire became an unexpected headline on the first day of the convention after a teleprompter malfunction forced them to vamp longer than planned.

And social media took notice.

So the RNC band has been playing “I Want You To Want Me” for 10 minutes straight - after Mike Johnson abruptly walked off stage mid-sentence after his teleprompter stopped working. pic.twitter.com/r13GRyOIml — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) July 15, 2024

The band playing at the RNC convention is awesome!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Terry (@tssunlvr) July 15, 2024

Whatever the RNC is paying this cover band, they're earning every single cent while I assume they fix the busted teleprompters. Currently cooking on a Steely Dan cover. Gotta respect it — Galen Bacharier (@galenbacharier) July 15, 2024

A band has been playing at the RNC since Speaker Mike Johnson announced the teleprompter had stopped working.



This may be the most guitar riffs I have ever heard at Fiserv Forum. — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) July 15, 2024

Did anyone notice how good the band was at the RNC last night? Absolutely crushed it. — RJ Benzel (@benzel_rj) July 16, 2024

Songs performed at RNC

The group has already performed a number of rock and country covers at the RNC, including songs from the Foo Fighters, Cheap Trick, the Allman Brothers, Rascal Flatts, Steely Dan, Grand Funk Railroad and more.

Songs included "I Want You to Want Me," "We're an American Band," and more.

On Day 2 of the event, they played hits like "All Star" by Smash Mouth and "Hotel California" by the Eagles, sparking another round of attention.

I decided to tune into the RNC and was greeted with a band's playing Smash Mouth and then Kari Lake.

What a funky. — Knightshade ✝️ (@Knight__dawg) July 16, 2024

RNC, Day 2:



Convention-goers filter in at the end of Hour 1. The band on stage, Sixwire, plays "All Star" by Smash Mouth. — Nathan Worcester (@nnworcester) July 16, 2024

The best part of the RNC so far is the house band’s cover of Smashmouth’s “Allstar” — Bark. Like a Duck. (@BarkLikeADuck) July 16, 2024