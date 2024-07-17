2024 RNC Milwaukee

Who is the band playing at the RNC? What to know amid viral technical glitch

The name of the band is Sixwire, a house band out of Nashville

The band playing at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee became another kind of headliner when a teleprompter glitch sparked an unexpected performance at the start of the event.

Then, on Day 2, they sparked another wave of social media comments.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

But who is the group behind the rock and country cover songs echoing across Fiserv Forum throughout the convention?

Here's what we know:

Who is the band performing at the RNC?

The name of the band is Sixwire, a house band out of Nashville.

Members include lead singer and guitarist Andy Childs, keyboardist and singer Steve Hornbeak, bass guitarist John Howard, guitarist and singer Steve Mandile and drummer Chuck Tilley.

Local

NBC 5 Responds 5 mins ago

In wake of severe storms in Chicago area, here's how to avoid scammers

Metra 29 mins ago

Metra computer system ‘problems' resolved, residual delays expected to continue

The group has been used as a house band for hit shows like "Nashville" and has performed at several Super Bowls, the Daytona 500, the NHL All-Star Game and the 2019 NFL Draft.

They most recently performed a show in Illinois, alongside Tyler Farr, Eddie Montgomery and Gretchen Wilson.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Teleprompter malfunction puts band in spotlight

Sixwire became an unexpected headline on the first day of the convention after a teleprompter malfunction forced them to vamp longer than planned.

And social media took notice.

Songs performed at RNC

The group has already performed a number of rock and country covers at the RNC, including songs from the Foo Fighters, Cheap Trick, the Allman Brothers, Rascal Flatts, Steely Dan, Grand Funk Railroad and more.

Songs included "I Want You to Want Me," "We're an American Band," and more.

On Day 2 of the event, they played hits like "All Star" by Smash Mouth and "Hotel California" by the Eagles, sparking another round of attention.

This article tagged under:

2024 RNC Milwaukee
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us