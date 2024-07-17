The band playing at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee became another kind of headliner when a teleprompter glitch sparked an unexpected performance at the start of the event.
Then, on Day 2, they sparked another wave of social media comments.
But who is the group behind the rock and country cover songs echoing across Fiserv Forum throughout the convention?
Here's what we know:
Who is the band performing at the RNC?
The name of the band is Sixwire, a house band out of Nashville.
Members include lead singer and guitarist Andy Childs, keyboardist and singer Steve Hornbeak, bass guitarist John Howard, guitarist and singer Steve Mandile and drummer Chuck Tilley.
The group has been used as a house band for hit shows like "Nashville" and has performed at several Super Bowls, the Daytona 500, the NHL All-Star Game and the 2019 NFL Draft.
They most recently performed a show in Illinois, alongside Tyler Farr, Eddie Montgomery and Gretchen Wilson.
Teleprompter malfunction puts band in spotlight
Sixwire became an unexpected headline on the first day of the convention after a teleprompter malfunction forced them to vamp longer than planned.
And social media took notice.
Songs performed at RNC
The group has already performed a number of rock and country covers at the RNC, including songs from the Foo Fighters, Cheap Trick, the Allman Brothers, Rascal Flatts, Steely Dan, Grand Funk Railroad and more.
Songs included "I Want You to Want Me," "We're an American Band," and more.
On Day 2 of the event, they played hits like "All Star" by Smash Mouth and "Hotel California" by the Eagles, sparking another round of attention.