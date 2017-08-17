What Time Your Town Will See Monday's Solar Eclipse - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO

What Time Your Town Will See Monday's Solar Eclipse

The percentage of totality and eclipse times vary slightly depending where you are

By Elyssa Kaufman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A total solar eclipse is going to be visible across parts of the U.S. this August. But what is a total solar eclipse, exactly? When was the last time one happened? What should you look for? Find out all that and more.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017)

    With all the buzz surrounding Monday's solar eclipse, we wanted to know: When can you see it in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana?

    The eclipse times and percentage of totality vary slightly depending where you are. In the list below, find the time and duration of the eclipse at a location near you. 

    Times and totality were provided by NASA with assistance from University of Illinois Professor of Astronomy Leslie Looney. 

    Aurora: 90%, start 11:52 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:41p.m.

    10 Things To Know About the Upcoming Solar Eclipse

    10 Things To Know About the Upcoming Solar Eclipse
    National Astronomical Observatory of Japan via Getty Images

    Arlington Heights: 89%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:41 p.m.

    Chicago: 89%, start 11:54 a.m., max 1:19 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

    DeKalb: 90%, start 11:52 a.m., max 1:17 p.m., ends 2:40 p.m.

    NASA Scientist Has All You Need to Know About the Eclipse

    [CHI] NASA Scientist Has All You Need to Know About the Eclipse

    In just a few short days, we'll experience the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly a century. NASA scientist Geronimo Villanueva joins Kalee Dionne to talk about what this means and what viewers can expect.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017)

    Evanston: 89%, start 11:54 a.m., max 1:19 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

    Goreville, Carbondale: 100%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:22 p.m., ends 2:48 p.m.

    Gurnee: 88%, start 1:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:41 p.m.

    Joliet: 90%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

    Kankakee: 91%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:20 p.m., ends 2:43 p.m.

    Naperville: 90%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

    Eclipse Viewing Events in the Chicago Area

    Eclipse Viewing Events in the Chicago Area
    Getty Images

    Schaumburg: 89%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:41 p.m.

    Tinley Park: 90%, start 11:54 a.m., max 1:19 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

    Urbana: 94%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:20 p.m., ends 2:44 p.m.

    Wilmette: 89%, start 11:54 a.m., max 1:19 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

    Indiana:

    Merrillville, La Porte: 90%, start 11:54 p.m., max 1:20 p.m., ends 2:43 p.m.

    The closest town to Chicago with totality on I-57 is Benton, Ilinois, with 1 minute and 23 seconds of totality.

    Published at 2:39 PM CDT on Aug 17, 2017 | Updated at 2:44 PM CDT on Aug 17, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices