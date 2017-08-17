What Time Your Town Will See Monday's Solar Eclipse

A total solar eclipse is going to be visible across parts of the U.S. this August. But what is a total solar eclipse, exactly? When was the last time one happened? What should you look for? Find out all that and more.

5 Things You Need to Know About the Total Solar Eclipse

With all the buzz surrounding Monday's solar eclipse, we wanted to know: When can you see it in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana?

The eclipse times and percentage of totality vary slightly depending where you are. In the list below, find the time and duration of the eclipse at a location near you.

Times and totality were provided by NASA with assistance from University of Illinois Professor of Astronomy Leslie Looney.

Aurora: 90%, start 11:52 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:41p.m.

Arlington Heights: 89%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:41 p.m.

Chicago: 89%, start 11:54 a.m., max 1:19 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.



DeKalb: 90%, start 11:52 a.m., max 1:17 p.m., ends 2:40 p.m.

NASA Scientist Has All You Need to Know About the Eclipse

In just a few short days, we'll experience the first coast-to-coast solar eclipse in nearly a century. NASA scientist Geronimo Villanueva joins Kalee Dionne to talk about what this means and what viewers can expect. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017)

Evanston: 89%, start 11:54 a.m., max 1:19 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

Goreville, Carbondale: 100%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:22 p.m., ends 2:48 p.m.



Gurnee: 88%, start 1:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:41 p.m.

Joliet: 90%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

Kankakee: 91%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:20 p.m., ends 2:43 p.m.

Naperville: 90%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

Schaumburg: 89%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:18 p.m., ends 2:41 p.m.

Tinley Park: 90%, start 11:54 a.m., max 1:19 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

Urbana: 94%, start 11:53 a.m., max 1:20 p.m., ends 2:44 p.m.

Wilmette: 89%, start 11:54 a.m., max 1:19 p.m., ends 2:42 p.m.

Indiana:

Merrillville, La Porte: 90%, start 11:54 p.m., max 1:20 p.m., ends 2:43 p.m.

The closest town to Chicago with totality on I-57 is Benton, Ilinois, with 1 minute and 23 seconds of totality.