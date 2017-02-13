Two Chicago suburbs were named among the top 10 safest cities in America for 2017, according to a new report.

Neighborhood Scout based its annual ranking on the total number of crimes that occurred and were reported to the FBI during the previous year, as well as the population of each city.

Lake in The Hills in Chicago’s northwest suburbs came in the No. 7 spot, with west suburban Bartlett ranking as the No. 9 safest city in the country, according to Neighborhood Scout.

Bartlett reported only 26 violent crimes last year, which is 90 percent less than most cities in the U.S., according to the study's data. A total of 219 crimes were reported in the city for 2016, Neighborhood Scout's report shows, with 193 of them being non-violent and property related crimes.

Crime rates were even lower for Lake in The Hills, according to Neighborhood Scout's research, with a total of 148 crimes reported during the course of the year. Only 19 of those crimes were violent in nature, the report showed.

Buffalo Grove (No. 12), Wheaton (No. 32), Hanover Park (No. 37), Huntley (No. 43), Hoffman Estates (No. 46) and Arlington Heights (No. 49) all also made the top 50.

The safest city in America? That honor went to Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Located roughly 25 miles west of Knoxville, Oak Ridge reported a total of seven crimes in 2016, Neighborhood Scout's research showed. Just two of those crimes were reported to be violent. When factoring in population, residents of Oak Ridge, Tennessee have a less than 1 percent chance - .07 percent, to be exact - of becoming a victim of crime, Neighborhood Scout reported.

In the research, violent crime included any reports of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, murder, rape, armed robbery, or aggravated assault.

See Neighborhood Scout’s full list of the “Top 100 Safest Cities in America” for 2017 here.