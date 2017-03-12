Chicago Area to See 1st Snowfall in Months

For the first time in nearly three months, the Chicago area will see snow late Sunday and into the start of the work week.

The city went the entire months of January and February with no measurable snowfall at O'Hare Airport for the first time since weather records began in 1871, according to the National Weather Service. See All the Records Broken During Chicago's Warm February

The last time Chicago saw snow was when 1.7 inches fell at O’Hare on December 17, but that streak will likely be broken as the NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory impacting the entire Chicago area.

A cold Sunday, with a high of 35 degrees, will stay dry though the day as clouds increase in the afternoon. The Winter Weather Advisory is set to take effect in some counties as early as 10 p.m., though snow will likely begin to fall earlier.

Current models indicate that snow will begin to develop in the late evening, hitting the northwest suburbs around 9 p.m. and moving east to blanket the Chicago area by midnight.

The Winter Weather Advisory begins at 10 p.m. for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, as well as Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. That advisory will remain in effect through 7 p.m. Monday, according to the NWS.

Cook, DuPage, Lake, Livingson, Iroquois and Ford counties in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, will be under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 a.m. early Monday through 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The majority of the region will likely see somewhere between four and six inches of snow, with slightly less in the southern and western areas, though the northern suburbs could see snowfall totals surpassing six inches. A Look Back at the 5 Biggest Snowstorms in Chicago History

The snow is expected to be heaviest overnight into Monday, combining with increased wind speeds and slick roads to make for a messy morning commute.

Light snow showers may continue throughout the day Monday as well, with lake effect snow developing Monday night and likely continuing throughout Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

Though temperatures will increase toward the end of the week, with highs in the 40s beginning Thursday, the chance for rain or snow hardly subsides, with current models showing precipitation possible each day through morning snow on Saturday.