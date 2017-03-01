NBC 5's Byron Miranda gives us a look at the weather forecast.

Capping off a month that saw unprecedented winter warmth, Chicago weather broke one final record this month - and it's a big one.

The city went the entire months of January and February with no measurable snowfall at O'Hare Airport for the first time since weather records began in 1871, according to the National Weather Service.

While some snowfall occurred throughout the area in that period, it was the first time in 146 years that no snowfall greater than 0.1" accumulated on the ground in Chicago. See All the Records Broken During Chicago's Warm February

That same record was also broken for Rockford, which saw no measurable snowfall over those months for the first time in its record-keeping history dating back to 1905, according to the NWS.

The last day of measurable snow occurred on Dec. 25, though area residents shouldn't put away the shovels for the season just yet.

A major temperature drop is set to bring snow to the area once again on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after multiple tornadoes swept through Illinois and the Midwest.

In far northern Illinois, a rain-snow mix was reported by the early afternoon hours. That wintry mix is set to move into the Chicago area as temperatures plummet roughly 30 degrees from what they were just the day before.

Light rain could transition to light snow and flurries in the Chicago area, with the greatest chance for snow set to arrive during rush hour. A Look Back at the 5 Biggest Snowstorms in Chicago History

While no significant accumulations are expected, the wet weather could make for difficult road conditions. The snow is expected to move out of the area by the evening hours with another chance for scattered showers or flurries Thursday.