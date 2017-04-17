Woman Found Strangled in Suburban Apartment Building: Police | NBC Chicago
Woman Found Strangled in Suburban Apartment Building: Police

By Richard Ray

    A woman was found strangled to death in an apartment Sunday in Schaumburg, authorities said.

    Schaumburg police responded to a 911 call for a well-being check on Sunday at an apartment on the 2600 block of Clipper Drive. Friends of the woman were waiting outside of the apartment when officers arrived on the scene, police said in a news release. Officers entered the residence and found the dead woman inside. After a death investigation, an autopsy was conducted and the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide by way of strangulation.

    Authorities did not identify the dead woman.

    Police say the woman was strangled sometime between Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 11:45 a.m.

    No one was in custody Monday afternoon and Schaumburg police were investigating.

