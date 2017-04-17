A north suburban man on a business trip to Costa Rica was fatally shot last month, the Chicago Tribune reports, citing the man’s family.

Michael Caspi, of Riverwoods, was working on a planned condo development when he was shot to death as he left an apartment building in San Jose about 5 a.m. March 23, the newspaper reports.

Family members told the Tribune three people might have been waiting for Caspi before he was shot four times and his belongings were taken—including a briefcase with cash.

The newspaper reports Caspi was a tennis pro who taught kids and adults on an indoor court he built at his home in Riverwoods.

"He was very talented, very strong, very mentally dedicated," Caspi's brother, Simon Fedida, told the newspaper. "He had a champion mentality."

Forty-year-old Michael Caspi was born in Israel but came to America when he was 14 to play tennis and maintained dual citizenship, according to the Tribune.

Caspi’s family said he dreamed of hosting a tennis tournament in Costa Rica and loved the country, the newspaper reports.

A neighbor recalled Caspi as a considerate and helpful man.