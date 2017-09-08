 In Photos: Gurnee Home Explosion Leaves Block Littered With Debris - NBC Chicago
In Photos: Gurnee Home Explosion Leaves Block Littered With Debris

Authorities responded to a house explosion in Gurnee Friday that sent at least one person to the hospital, officials confirmed. The explosion occurred sometime in the early evening in the 18400 block of West Streamwood Court. Both homes on either side of the one that exploded sustained damage as well, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. It was believed the home was vacant, authorities said.

