Former NIU Football Star, High School Standout Dies at 29

A former Northern Illinois University football star died suddenly at the age of 29 this week, shocking the northwest suburban communities he once played in and worked for.

Alex Kube died just before midnight Wednesday at Mercy Health in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s office said an autopsy was conducted but no cause of death has been released.

Kube, who worked as a coach for Rockford East High School last season, was a standout player for Cary-Grove High School up until 2006.

He went on to earn Freshman All-American honors from The Sporting News in his first year at NIU and became the first freshman to lead the team in tackles in 31 years. He ended his NIU football career with 311 tackles.

After college, he was invited to the Minnesota Vikings' rookie camp and had a tryout with the Chicago Bears before playing with the Arena Football League’s Chicago Rush.

He went on create Elite 7 Performance, a year-round training facility for athletes.

Retired Cary-Grove hall-of-fame coach Bruce Kay, who coached Kube at the school, told the Daily Herald “even as a freshman he was a leader.”

“He was ready to step up and compete,” Kay said. “He was so competitive.”

Head football coach at NIU, Rod Carey tweeted after learning of Kube's death Thursday.

"Thoughts and prayers are with the Kube family," he wrote. "We have heavy hearts today. He will be missed as a husband, son, friend and teammate."

The school's football team also tweeted, "We will miss you brother."

"Our deepest sympathy's to Alex's family & friends," the tweet read.

Though he didn't coach Kube at the time, Cary Grove's current athletic director remembered Kube as a "a kid that was just a high-energy, positive kid for our program and our school."

"He was really passionate toward his coaches, his teammates and the game of football," he said.