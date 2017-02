The 6-bedroom, 6,100-square-foot Chicago mansion that was once home to former Blackhawk Dave Bolland has been listed for $2.25 million. According to the listing by Coldwell Banker, the home boasts more than 4 fireplaces, an elevator, a sport court, chef's kitchen and a walk-out deck with city views. According to the Chicago Tribune, Bolland and his wife bought the mansion in late-2009 and sold it in 2013 after he was traded. Take a look inside.