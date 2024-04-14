Frank Nazar

Frank Nazar scores first career NHL goal in first NHL game

Frank Nazar found the back of the net on the fourth shift of his NHL debut

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Frank Nazar made his NHL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center, and he made it a memorable one by scoring on his very first shot.

After nearly finding the back of the net on his third shift on the power play, Nazar made up for it on the very next shift by converting on a breakaway.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The United Center crowd went crazy, as expected. Take a look:

Blackhawks rookie Frank Nazar scored his first career NHL goal on Sunday afternoon during his first career NHL game
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The future is here.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Frank Nazar
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us