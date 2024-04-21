Hawks Insider

Podcast: Exit interviews recap: Blackhawks believe it's time for next step in rebuild

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis recap exit interviews. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson believes it's time for the team to take the next step in the rebuild, Seth Jones was raw and honest about how the organization can do that, Nick Foligno and head coach Luke Richardson each talked about the importance of accountability moving forward, and Connor Bedard showered Chicago fans with love as he puts a bow on his rookie NHL season.

