Blackhawks' Frank Nazar to make NHL debut on Sunday vs. Carolina

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar will make his NHL debut on Sunday vs. Carolina, and it just so happens to be the final game at the United Center of the season.

Nazar announced his decision to turn pro on Saturday, leaving Michigan after his sophomore season and signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks, who took him at No. 13 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Nazar is expected to center a line with Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson. Colin Blackwell will be a healthy scratch to make room for him.

Nazar will wear No. 91, which is the number he wore in college. Only four others have worn that number in franchise history: Brad Richardson, Anthony Duclair, Drake Caggiula and Anthony Beauvillier.

