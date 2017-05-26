An elderly couple was beaten during a home invasion and robbery on Chicago’s Northwest Side late Thursday night. Lauren Petty reports.

An elderly couple was beaten during a home invasion and robbery on Chicago’s Northwest Side late Thursday night.

Police said the 81-year-old man and 77-year-old woman suffered lacerations to their faces when a man or men dressed in all black hoodies entered their home just before midnight in the 5400 block of West Henderson in the Cragin neighborhood and struck them.

Family of Elderly Woman Beaten in Robbery Speaks Out

The men then took the woman’s purse and fled the scene, authorities said.

The couple was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. No one was in custody as of Friday morning.

Community activist Andrew Holmes was in the neighborhood passing out fliers Friday morning and asking area residents to check for surveillance footage of the suspect or suspects.

“To these individuals, you will be tracked down,” he said.

Less than one week earlier a 78-year-old woman was brutally beaten inside her home a few miles away in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The suspect in that attack, which family said was also a robbery, was described as a tall Hispanic man wearing glasses and a red hat.

Police have not said if the incidents are believed to be connected, but Area North detectives are investigating both incidents.

"Whoever you are this is someone's grandmother and this has to stop,” Holmes said. “The gun violence is enough in Chicago and now seniors... It's unacceptable."