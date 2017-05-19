Editor's note: A live update on this story will stream above and on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m.

A 78-year-old woman was brutally beaten during a home invasion on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon, according to police and family members.

The woman, who family said was born in 1939, was severely beaten during a home invasion in the 41 block of North Avers Avenue about 1:13 p.m., according to police. NBC 5 is not naming her at the request of the family.

The elderly woman was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

The suspect in the attack, which family said was a robbery, was described as a tall Hispanic man wearing glasses and a red hat.

No arrests have been made and Area North Detectives were investigating.