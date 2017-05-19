Woman, 78, Sustained ‘Numerous Blows to The Head’ in Home Invasion: Chicago Police | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Woman, 78, Sustained ‘Numerous Blows to The Head’ in Home Invasion: Chicago Police

By Richard Ray

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Editor's note: A live update on this story will stream above and on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m.

    A 78-year-old woman was brutally beaten during a home invasion on Chicago's North Side Friday afternoon, according to police and family members.

    The woman, who family said was born in 1939, was severely beaten during a home invasion in the 41 block of North Avers Avenue about 1:13 p.m., according to police. NBC 5 is not naming her at the request of the family.

    The elderly woman was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

    The suspect in the attack, which family said was a robbery, was described as a tall Hispanic man wearing glasses and a red hat.

    No arrests have been made and Area North Detectives were investigating.

    Photo credit: Family

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices