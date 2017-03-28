Chicago-Area Towns Make 'American's 100 Richest Places' List

Eleven Chicago area towns made Bloomberg’s list of “America’s 100 Richest Places.”

Some of the richest locations in the country were on the west coast or located within 50 miles from New York City, the analysis found.

“The industries that are located in the so-called fly-over states don’t pay nearly the same as those on the coasts,” said Richard Yamarone, an economist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Earnings for farmers, ranchers and manufacturers simply pale in comparison to the larger salary and bonus-laden occupations.”

Still, some places in fly-over country, like right here in the Chicago area, aren’t too shabby.

Here are the Chicago area towns that made the list based on average household income.

10. Winnetka - $311,902

12. Glencoe - $308,625

31. Lake Forest - $256,202

33. Inverness - $251,657

39. Hinsdale - $245, 859

55. Long Grove - $229,112

63. Oak Brook - $222,128

81. Hawthorn Woods - $203,192

86. Lake Bluff - $200,525

95. Wilmette - $196,315

99. Western Springs - $192,936

Another recent report from PropertyShark, a property research website for investors, also listed Illinois' most expensive zip codes—and notes what it calls an “enclave of affluence” in the Chicago area.