Chicago-Area Towns Make 'American's 100 Richest Places' List | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Chicago-Area Towns Make 'American's 100 Richest Places' List

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP

    Eleven Chicago area towns made Bloomberg’s list of “America’s 100 Richest Places.”

    Some of the richest locations in the country were on the west coast or located within 50 miles from New York City, the analysis found.

    “The industries that are located in the so-called fly-over states don’t pay nearly the same as those on the coasts,” said Richard Yamarone, an economist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Earnings for farmers, ranchers and manufacturers simply pale in comparison to the larger salary and bonus-laden occupations.”

    Still, some places in fly-over country, like right here in the Chicago area, aren’t too shabby.

    Here are the Chicago area towns that made the list based on average household income.

    10. Winnetka - $311,902

    12. Glencoe - $308,625

    31. Lake Forest - $256,202

    33. Inverness - $251,657

    39. Hinsdale - $245, 859

    55. Long Grove - $229,112

    63. Oak Brook - $222,128

    81. Hawthorn Woods - $203,192

    86. Lake Bluff - $200,525

    95. Wilmette - $196,315

    99. Western Springs - $192,936

    Another recent report from PropertyShark, a property research website for investors, also listed Illinois' most expensive zip codes—and notes what it calls an “enclave of affluence” in the Chicago area.

    Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices